The dedicated team at East Devon’s Project Food are delighted to announce that their cooking sessions will be resuming this month.

Starting in their kitchens at Axminster Hospital, Crowshute Centre in Chard and Marshlands Centre in Seaton, the friendly support groups will offer cooking demonstrations to anyone who would like to learn how to cook healthy and nutritious meals to help improve and support their own physical and mental health or that of their loved ones.

You can learn how to cook healthily on a budget, get helpful tips on cooking great meals for just one person, learn what recipes are great for batch cooking and get some new ideas and inspiration from the Project Food team and others attending the group.

Hannah Smart, Project Manager at Project Food, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our sessions and would love to see some new faces to join our friendly groups.

“They are a great place to meet new people that share an interest in food and cooking. We will of course serve lunch at each session which is a great opportunity to socialise and try what has been cooked at the session.”

Sessions start on the following dates and run from 11am – 1pm: Axminster Hospital Kitchen – Tuesday 9th November; The Crowshute Centre, Chard – Tuesday 16th November; Marshlands Centre, Seaton – Friday 12th November.

The sessions will be once a month. Please contact the Project Food team for more information and further dates. Call 01297 631782 or email info@project-food.org.uk

The Project Food vision is a world where everyone has the skills, knowledge, confidence and motivation to enjoy a healthy and sustainable diet – and better physical and mental health.

They are a registered charity, set up in 2006 as Health and Local Food for Families (HALFF) registered charity number 1121605, in response to the rising levels of ill health caused by a poor diet. In 2017 they re-registered as a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) number 1173120, and in 2020 changed their name to Project Food.

They hope to inspire school children and young people to understand the links between a sustainable diet and good health; support people affected by diet-related conditions; and help elderly and isolated people to develop skills they need for a healthier diet.

