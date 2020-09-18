Advanced search

Covid case confirmed at Axminster primary school

PUBLISHED: 10:37 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 18 September 2020

Axminster Primary Academy. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster Primary Academy. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

A number of pupils have been told to stay at home after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed at Axminster Primary Academy this week.

Head teacher Kevin Pratt, said: “A pupil in Year 4 has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve taken advice from public health and asked the 34 other children in the year group bubble to isolate at home.

“All of the affected areas in the school are being deep cleaned.

“Our staff will be providing home learning for the pupils who are having to isolate.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Covid case confirmed at Axminster primary school

Axminster Primary Academy. Picture Chris Carson

Drew delight - father and son both net title success in Stockland Tennis Club finals

Paul Drew after winning his 30th successive Stockland Tennis Club men's singles title together with runner-up Simon Durrant. Picture: STC

Otters boss ‘couldn’t be happier’ after perfect start

The end is nigh for a most unusual outdoor bowling season at Sidmouth

Action from Sidmouth Bowls Club member Carol watching her wood make its way down the green. Picture; CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth Town latest - Vikings boss speaks about ‘that stunning comeback’ at Cullompton

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC