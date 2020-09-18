Covid case confirmed at Axminster primary school
PUBLISHED: 10:37 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 18 September 2020
Archant
A number of pupils have been told to stay at home after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed at Axminster Primary Academy this week.
Head teacher Kevin Pratt, said: “A pupil in Year 4 has tested positive for coronavirus.
“We’ve taken advice from public health and asked the 34 other children in the year group bubble to isolate at home.
“All of the affected areas in the school are being deep cleaned.
“Our staff will be providing home learning for the pupils who are having to isolate.”
