Axminster Queens Jubilee events

The Minster is the venue of Axminster's Jubilee events. - Credit: Supplied

Bell ringers from across Devon have been invited to join Axminster ringers to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

Taking place on Sunday, June 2, at the Minister to celebrate The Queens Jubilee. The ringers will utilise all ten bells, to perform a Quarter Peal of 'Cambridge Surprise Royal' to herald the Civic Service. The band are touring East Devon and ringing bells for the Jubilee.

The civic service will be attended by Mr Brian Wills-Pope MBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, Cllr Ian Hall Chair of Devon County Council, Cllr Jill Farrow Axminster Town Mayor, Revered Professor Paul Avis, Chaplain to Her Majesty The Queen 2008-2017.

Other local dignitaries have been invited to attend, along with members of the town’s charities. Members of the Axe Valley Community Choir are expected to be accompanying the hymns during the service.

The church will be adorned with red, white, and blue flowers, arranged by Angela Gill and friends. Banners and flags are also to be made by Axminster Royal British Legion men’s and women’s sections, Girl Guides and Scouts.

Following the civic service, the Friends of the Minster will receive attendees at their Celebration Cream Tea at Axminster Guildhall, ending in a party with Arcadia Jazz Band.