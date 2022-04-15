All aboard for re-opening of popular Axminster Cafe

Axminster Railway Cafe is on track to re-open at the end of April.

Opening on Friday, April 29, the rail side venue has been taken over by local resident Jack Price who is currently refurbishing the café.

The Café closed just before lockdown two years ago and has laid dormant until Jack stepped in. It was following an off-chance meeting with the old owners from Seaton, who couldn’t run the place any longer, that Jack decided to buy the pace from them and re-open it.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7pm on April 29, at Axminster Railway Station. Axminster Mayor, Cllr Jill Farrow, and other town figures will also be there.

Jack said: “I’m looking forward to re-opening the café to the public again, it's been disused since it closed in 2020, which means it’s a lot of work to get it fixed up, there was some damp and just general disrepair which we are working to fix ahead of the opening ceremony.

“It was a very popular place to go in the town, locals and travellers on the Waterloo line used to stop by for a cup of coffee while waiting for the train. We hope to be that place once more.”