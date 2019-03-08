Advanced search

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 October 2019

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood - one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Archant

Although the short term future of Axminster's adult mental health counselling service Arc has been secured, organisers say its survival depends on continued community support.

The charity faced having to fold at the end of 2018 because of a funding crisis.

Residents, Axminster Medical Practice and local organisations came forward to provide the money needed to keep it going.

This week organisers thanked the community for its 'generous support'.

The charity's founder and counsellor Catherine Davies said: "We are exceptionally grateful to those who have run, cycled, danced, sung, eaten, paddled, cooked, quizzed, baked and performed in order to raise funds for Arc.

"Whilst now secure in the short term, in order to avoid future funding crises and to ensure a sustainable flow of funding, a new board of trustees for Arc has been established.

"In addition a new fundraising committee has been formed.

Shelagh Fearnley, chairman of Arc's new trustees board, said: "The support of the local community is paramount in ensuring Arc's longevity.

"We appeal once again to all businesses, community groups, clubs and, of course, individuals to think of Arc when embarking on fundraising projects or re-writing wills.

"Arc needs your support in order to secure longevity of the charity."

Arc, entirely funded by donations, supports the Axminster community by offering highly effective bereavement, loss and trauma counselling without a prolonged waiting list.

Arc Axminster sees around 250 patients each year. It is a registered charity and does not receive any funding from the NHS. The costs of running this charity is dependent on charitable donations and fundraising.

A patient, who asked not to be named, said: "Arc literally saved my life. After discussing with my GP at the Axminster Practice I was able to see a counsellor within three days.

"A robust counselling plan was put in place and for that support I am eternally grateful."

To discuss any fundraising ideas or to make a donation contact Arc via

Email enquiries@arcaxminster.org or visit www.arcaxminster.org to discuss fundraising ideas.

Visit www.virginmoneygiving.com or www.Justgiving.com and to donate.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Honiton Town net great win / Honiton RFC edged out / Feniton win but Seaton Town lose - a round-up of Saturday’s local sport

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges

A Glover Not A Fighter to be staged in Lyme Regis

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists