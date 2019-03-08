Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood - one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward. Archant

Although the short term future of Axminster's adult mental health counselling service Arc has been secured, organisers say its survival depends on continued community support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity faced having to fold at the end of 2018 because of a funding crisis.

Residents, Axminster Medical Practice and local organisations came forward to provide the money needed to keep it going.

This week organisers thanked the community for its 'generous support'.

The charity's founder and counsellor Catherine Davies said: "We are exceptionally grateful to those who have run, cycled, danced, sung, eaten, paddled, cooked, quizzed, baked and performed in order to raise funds for Arc.

"Whilst now secure in the short term, in order to avoid future funding crises and to ensure a sustainable flow of funding, a new board of trustees for Arc has been established.

"In addition a new fundraising committee has been formed.

Shelagh Fearnley, chairman of Arc's new trustees board, said: "The support of the local community is paramount in ensuring Arc's longevity.

"We appeal once again to all businesses, community groups, clubs and, of course, individuals to think of Arc when embarking on fundraising projects or re-writing wills.

"Arc needs your support in order to secure longevity of the charity."

Arc, entirely funded by donations, supports the Axminster community by offering highly effective bereavement, loss and trauma counselling without a prolonged waiting list.

Arc Axminster sees around 250 patients each year. It is a registered charity and does not receive any funding from the NHS. The costs of running this charity is dependent on charitable donations and fundraising.

A patient, who asked not to be named, said: "Arc literally saved my life. After discussing with my GP at the Axminster Practice I was able to see a counsellor within three days.

"A robust counselling plan was put in place and for that support I am eternally grateful."

To discuss any fundraising ideas or to make a donation contact Arc via

Email enquiries@arcaxminster.org or visit www.arcaxminster.org to discuss fundraising ideas.

Visit www.virginmoneygiving.com or www.Justgiving.com and to donate.