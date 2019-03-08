Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony
PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 November 2019
Archant
More than 200 children took part in the annual Act of Remembrance at Axminster today (Monday, November 11).
Pupils from local primary schools at All Saints, Axminster (Community and St Mary's RC), Membury, Uplyme and Chardstock took part in the ceremony on the Minster Green.
Youngster placed wreaths at the war memorial and planted wooden crosses, bearing the names local people who died in conflicts around the world.
The children gave readings and said prayers and the names of those from the Axminster area who lost their lives in both World Wars, was read by co-ordinator Mervyn Symes.
A spokesman for the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion said: "We had a fantastic response from the schools, the teachers and parents."
RBL Chaplain Rev Geoffrey Walsh, thanked the children for taking part and making wreaths and poppy crosses, the smaller ones of which were laid in the Garden of Remembrance.
There was also an Act of Remembrance in Seaton's Windsor Gardens.
