Repair cafe set to fix things for Axminster folk

Fixers at work at a recent repair café. Picture: Mark Philips Archant

Axminster residents are being invited to take their broken possessions to a special repair café on Saturday, February 15.

Sewing expert Susan is a repair caf� fixer. Picture Jemma Moran Sewing expert Susan is a repair caf� fixer. Picture Jemma Moran

Experts will be at The Guildhall offering to fix things from 11am to 3pm.

It is part of The Big Fix 2020 which will see more than 100 repair cafés across the UK taking place simultaneously.

The goal is to fix broken, worn and once-loved possessions and save them from landfill.

The national event is being co-ordinated by Devon County Council and follows the success of The Big Fix in Exeter last year when volunteers broke the record for the number of items repaired at a single repair café.

Repair cafés are community events where skilled volunteer fixers donate their time once a month to help members of their local community fix broken household objects.

More people than ever are choosing repair and reuse instead of discarding or buying new.

Everything from clothing, electrical items to furniture and toys can be repaired for a small donation.

These are often items which people may not be able to afford to get fixed or are not sure how to do it themselves and are brought back to life and saved from the bin.

Repair cafés also have a second, equally valuable role as meeting places where the community can get together for a chat over a cup of tea and slice of cake.

Dan Powell, Axminster Repair Café co-ordinator, said: "Repair cafés are a fantastic community resource - they teach people to see their possessions in a new light and appreciate their value.

"They can also help change people's mindset which is essential to encourage a more sustainable society.

"But most of all repair cafés have a lovely atmosphere and can show just how much fun repairing things can be.

"We're delighted to be able to offer the people of Axminster the chance to get involved and we look forward to seeing as many faces as possible at our first event."

Axminster Repair Café is looking for volunteers to join its growing team for the event. If you have skills in needlework, electrics, woodwork or other areas email them at axerepaircafe@gmail.com