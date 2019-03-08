Axminster Health and Wellbeing Forum strategy

Working for ah a healthier Axminster. Picture: Light up Axminster Archant

Axminster's newly formed health and wellbeing forum has launched a draft strategy for Axminster.

All local groups, businesses and individuals will be able to contribute to the document before it is adopted.

The goal is to ensure the town works together towards a happier and healthier community.

The forum, formed in May, is open to all members of the community, whether they are working within health and wellbeing, or simply interested in the health and wellbeing of the town.

It provides a space for organisations, individuals, businesses and groups to talk about what they do, share ideas, develop partnerships for future working or to find out information about what is available and how to access it.

Peter Slimon, a local resident involved in a number of voluntary groups, said: "I recently attended the health and wellbeing forum, where I certainly had my eyes opened to the wonderful breadth of groups that put so much energy into supporting both our community and the lives of the individuals here in Axminster.

"I am very aware of the challenges those that live here are facing and as I met others at the forum I was so impressed to learn of the support and initiatives that are present in our town.

"I would urge anyone who cares about our town, or who faces their own challenges to contact Light Up Axminster who can provide a wealth of knowledge as to what services are available.

"I was also impressed to see the range of opportunities for individuals of all ages to support these initiatives.

"I remember my gran saying 'even big buildings are made of small bricks'.

"I would encourage anyone who can be one of those 'small bricks' to come along to the next forum and get involved."

The next Axminster Health and Wellbeing Forum will take place on December 10, 7pm to 9pm in the skittle alley of the Axminster Inn, and all are welcome to join.

To contribute to the Axminster Health and Wellbeing Strategy or to find out more information please contact Cindy Furse at cindy@lightupaxminster.co.uk or on 07930 800225.