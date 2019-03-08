Axminster pupils receive free dictionaries

Axminster Primary Academy Archant

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy were not lost for words when local Rotarians appeared at their morning assembly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy, with year head Heidi Wickens, receiving their Usborne Dictionaries from Rotarian Robyn Jennings (right). Picture: John Foulkes Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy, with year head Heidi Wickens, receiving their Usborne Dictionaries from Rotarian Robyn Jennings (right). Picture: John Foulkes

Members of the group presented all the year six pupils with a free copy of the Usborne Illustrated Dictionary.

Rotary's project to issue these beautiful and useful books to year six pupils has now been in operation for some years and

last year the Rotary Club of Axminster issued 130 personalised copies to pupils from nine local schools.

This is in keeping with the objective of Rotary International to promote education and literacy worldwide.

The books were handed out at assembly on Friday October 4 conducted by year head Miss Heidi Wickens. Attending for the Rotary Club were John Foulkes and Robyn Jennings, who presented the dictionaries to the children.

A spokesman said: "The cclub wishes all these children the very

best of fortune in the future and happiness and success in their coming further education."