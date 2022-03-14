Axminster Rotary invites cash donations for medical aid in Ukraine

Cash donations to buy vital medicines and other emergency supplies for Ukraine are being collected by Axminster Rotary Club.

A collection at the Market Square last Thursday, March 10, brought in £1,300, and the Rotarians held further collections at the square and at Tesco’s on Thursday, March 17.

All the money will go to Rotary clubs in Ukraine and Poland whose members are working around the clock to provide transport and humanitarian aid.

A report from the International Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals in the Rotary newsletter said: “The situation is worsening day by day. Patients with cancer and other chronic conditions are being evacuated to Poland where possible. Hospitals are full to capacity with temporary beds in many places. The main challenge is treating people with horrific war injuries many of whom are children. Trucks with medical supplies are arriving in Ukraine and there is a system of redistributing items to various hospitals.”

Donations can also be made via the Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals website.



