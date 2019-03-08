Axminster care home threatened with closure

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Elderly residents living in sheltered accomodation at Axminster may be forced to leave their homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plaque on the wall of historic Abbeyfield House in Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson The plaque on the wall of historic Abbeyfield House in Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Talks have begun about the possible closure of Abbeyfield House, in Silver Street, which provides personal care and support for nine retired people.

The high cost of maintaining the historic building - built in 1797 - is understood to be the reason behind the proposal to shut it.

The Abbeyfield Society has said no resident or staff member will be asked to leave the home until the beginning of 2020 at the earliest.

A spokesperson for the charity told the Midweek Herald: "The wellbeing and comfort of our residents are always our top priorities. As a responsible charity and care provider, we regularly review the quality of our buildings to make sure they are sustainable and meet the current and future needs of residents and regulators.

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson

"Following an in-depth review, we have decided that despite doing our best to maintain the home, its size and design means that in the near future it is unlikely to meet the high standards residents and regulators expect and that we pride ourselves on providing.

"Having considered all options available to us, we have made the very difficult decision to open discussions with residents and colleagues about our proposal to close the home.

"These discussions will run until November, after which a final decision on the future of the home will be made.

"A dedicated support team is already in place to support the discussion process and we have opened a dedicated information and support phone line for everyone who is affected.

"Should our proposal to close the home move forward, we will do everything we can to support residents to find a suitable new care home nearby."

Abbeyfield House, in Axminster comprises of eight rooms and a bedroom flat, all fully en-suite.

Its supported housing allows elderly residents to live independently in their own space.

It has a communal lounge and dining room, laundry, garden and community alarm service.

The on-site house manager ensures that the house is warm, comfortable and safe and that two home-cooked meals are provided daily and are varied, nutritious and enjoyable.

Regular social activities are held.