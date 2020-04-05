Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

In order to provide information to the people of Axminster, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Local Volunteer Networks

Axminster Town Council, the NHS, East Devon District Council and several other smaller community and voluntary groups such as Light Up Axminster CIC and Axminster Care Service have clubbed together to create a new group to deal with all coronavirus orientated issues in the area.

Services offered by the newly formed Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) group include shopping, medication and hot meal deliveries to the vulnerable, elderly and those in self isolation. They also offer a telephone befriending service. For practical support and advice, there is a helpline – 01297 35550 – manned by Axminster Care Services, between the hours of 9.30am and 12.30pm. Calls made outside of this time will be answered as soon as possible.

Anyone wanting to volunteer should call Cindy at Light Up Axminster on 07930 800225.

Axminster Food Bank will continue to collect food from Tesco and the Coop. People are being very generous yet there is a need for certain items including long life milk, pasta sauce, tinned tomatoes, tinned custard, rice pudding, size 6 nappies and new-born nappies. The food bank will be open on Monday from 2pm to 4pm, Tuesday from 10am to 1pm and on Thursday from 10am to 1pm. For updates and information call 01297 32331 or see www.axminsterwellbeing.com/projects/

Pubs/Restaurants

Despite being closed, Le Pisani is offering a delivery service of its Italian and Mediterranean food. A vast menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. To place an order call 01297 631797.

River Cottage’s delivery service is closed currently.

The Hunters Lodge has just started a collection and delivery service of their homemade food, including their Sunday roasts.

The delivery service is available within a three-mile radius on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 5.30pm and 8pm.

The collection service also operates within the same hours. Free ice cream is given to those who collect.

For Sunday roasts, place an order before 3pm on the preceding Friday. There’s a special discount for NHS Staff and 10 per cent off for the over 60s. To place an order call 01297 33286 or visit www.hunterslodgeinn.co.uk/takeaway

The Old Inn in Kilmington is offering a delivery service, every day between 4pm and 8pm. Its menu includes pub favourites such as cod and chips, sausage mash and beans and chilli con carne. All main meals cost £10, yet there is a special offer; two mains for £18. To order, call 01297 32096.

Another pub offering a delivery service is The New Inn in Kilmington. On the menu there’s a wide range of food, such as fish and chips, ravioli and baguettes. Beef or pork Sunday rare also available for only £8. Just remember to pre-order on the preceding Thursday. Call 01297 33376

Schools

Axe Valley Academy has remained open for children of key workers and the vulnerable. The school has listed a large number of resources and activities on its website to enable its students to learn at home. Visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

Axminster Community Primary Academy is closed, except for the children of key workers. See www.axminster.acornacademy.org/

All children at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School have been given resources to aid learning at home. See www.stmarysaxminster.devon.sch.uk/website

Transport Links

Since Monday March 23, bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal.

Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway has reduced the number of services since Monday, March 23. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

St Mary’s Catholic Church in Axminster has suspended all public liturgies until further notice. Baptisms, First Reconciliations, Holy Communion, Confirmations and Matrimony are to be deferred. Arrangements can be made within boundaries for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and funerals. Mass will be streamed online, every morning at 11am from Plymouth Cathedral, and will be available through the Diocesan and Cathedral websites.

The Baptist Church in Kilmington will be streaming its Sunday services on Facebook and Youtube. Search Beacon Life on either platform. Broadcasting commences at approximately 10.15am and the service begins at 10.30am.

Online Support

Have a look at the Light Up Axminster CIC Facebook page for frequent updates on what is happening in the area: See www.facebook.com/LightUpAxminster/

For updates on volunteer groups dealing with the impact of coronavirus in and around Axminster, take a look at Axminster Town Council’s website: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk.

Local People’s Views

Mark Williams, chief executive of East Devon District Council said: “We will need to be resilient, resourceful and courageous to make it through the difficult months ahead. We need to work together, to help each other wherever possible and, above all, to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

Local Shops

The bike shop, Bikenutz, is open as normal. Call 01297 631202

Mole Avon remains open for essential supplies. See www.moleavon.co.uk/axminster-store or call 01297 32441

The elderly and vulnerable have priority time to shop at Tesco in Axminster between 9am and 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS workers can shop for an hour, before checkouts open at 10am on Sundays.

The Coop in Axminster has a dedicated hour especially for vulnerable customers, those who care for them and NHS workers.

This takes place daily between 8am-9am from Monday to Saturday, and at 10am-11am on Sundays.

Guided tape on the floor now ensures that all customers keep a social distance of 2 metres apart. Delivery slots are frequently booked up; if a slot becomes available, there is a maximum limit of 20 items per order.

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Axminster Community Emergency Response: 01297 35550

Light Up Axminster Volunteer Group: Cindy on 07930 800225

Axminster Care Services Helpline: 01297 35550 (manned daily between 9.30am and 12.30pm)

Axminster Town Council: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk

Axminster Medical Practice: 01297 32126