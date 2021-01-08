Axminster's Flamingo Pool to remain closed

Published: 10:45 AM January 8, 2021

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool will remain closed until further notice, after an announcement from the pool’s management committee.

The town’s proximity to areas which are under tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions and financial constraints were major factors in the decision.

The pool’s management team are monitoring the situation and hope to reopen as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the pool said: “The Flamingo Pool wishes all their customers and supporters a very Happy New Year. Following a review by the Flamingo Pool Committee and in the interest of public safety as well as financial burdens relating to the proximity the Flamingo Pool is to tier 4 locations, coupled with updated restrictions, the decision has been made for the Flamingo Pool to remain closed at this current time.

“The Flamingo Pool apologies to all disappointed customers but hopes that they understand the decision and the reasons behind it.

“The Flamingo Pool takes the public’s safety very seriously and intend to re-open as soon as it is safe to do so with the current position to be revisited following the next government announcement.

“All updates will be released via their social media channels and website as soon as they are available. @flamingopoolaxminster #flamingopoolaxminster

“Again, the Flamingo Pool thanks their customers and followers for their ongoing support and understanding,” added the spokesperson.

“Should you wish to donate to the just giving page please visit justgiving.co.uk and search for Flamingo Pool. We hope to welcome you all back to the pool very soon.”

The Flamingo Pool, which receives no external funding will not benefit from the recent news that East Devon leisure centres and swimming pools will be handed a £732,000 rescue package.

This coupled with dramatically lower visitor numbers during the period of 10 weeks the Flamingo Pool was open, mounting costs of being closed and impacts of loss of income has left the pool in more of a desperate situation than after the initial lockdown period.

The charity run pool opened on September 12, 1998, and has been serving the local community ever since. Currently it employs 38 members of staff across all areas of the business including management, lifeguards, receptionists and teachers.