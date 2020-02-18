Axminster's George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster Town Council is warning of traffic disruption in Chard Road tomorrow (Wednesday, February 19) due to emergency repairs at The George Hotel.

In a statement the council said: "Following storm Dennis, some urgent remedial works need to be taken to the exterior of the George Hotel.

"This means scaffolding will be erected tomorrow for an, as yet, unknown period of time to complete the works.

"The road signals will be as they were when the scaffolding was up previously, so please take care and observe the signage if Chard Road forms part of your route."

The council added: "Also, the footway along South Street is planned to be relaid with tarmac during March-April 2020, so please expect some disruption whilst this work is being carried out."

