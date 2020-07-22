Advanced search

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

PUBLISHED: 13:25 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 22 July 2020

Goulds Pumps is set to close its factory on the Millwey Industrial estate at Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

Goulds Pumps is set to close its factory on the Millwey Industrial estate at Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Goulds Pumps is to close its Axminster factory with the loss of around 50 local jobs.

A division of ITT, work carried out at the plant, on the Millwey Rise industrial estate, is being transferred to the global company’s factory in Germany.

Bosses say every effort will be made to help those staff made redundant to find new jobs. A small number will move to work at the German factory.

ITT Industries’ general manager, Darrall Wilson, told The Herald the company had identified ‘excess manufacturing capacity and is moving forward with a series of actions as part of a global program to realign the Industrial Process (IP) to suit market demands.’

As a result it is to integrate the two production lines, Goulds Pumps and ITT Pure-Flo valve manufacturing, currently based at Axminster, into the ITT Bornemann, Germany facility.

Mr Wilson said: “This action supports ITT’s strategy to reduce its global footprint.

“The creation of a consolidated and focused manufacturing facility with dedicated production lines/areas for Goulds Pumps and Pure-Flo valves will increase competitiveness and create opportunities for future growth.

“The transfer of production will be complete by the end of 2020. Several employees will be retained for an extended period to assist with transition and training in Germany. It is anticipated that approximately seven or eight employees will make a permanent transfer to the ITT Bornemann facility in Germany.

“ITT has been located in Axminster for over 25 years and has had a loyal and skilled workforce, many of which live in the local area. ITT will be doing all it can to assist employees in finding alternate employment in these difficult times.”

The Axminster facility manufactures and assembles pumps and systems for the European, Middle East and Africa areas primarily for the chemical, pharmaceutical and oil industries.

Axminster county councillor Ian Hall said: “My thoughts, and, I’m sure, those of all residents of Axminster, are obviously with the employees of ITT.

“This announcement is another blow for the local economy during what is already a very challenging time.

“As county councillor, along with the portfolio holder for economy, Cllr Rufus Gilbert, and county council officers, we will do all we can to support all of the employees and their families during this difficult time.”

