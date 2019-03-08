Advanced search

Big turnout for Axminster's Minster Challenge

PUBLISHED: 18:46 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 06 October 2019

The start of the Minster Challenge 12k run. Picture: Chris Carson

The start of the Minster Challenge 12k run. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Hundreds of runners from across the region turned out today (Sunday, October 6) to compete in Axminster's annual Minster Challenge road race.

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris CarsonMembers of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

For a full report and all the results watch the Midweek Herald website - www.midweekherald.co.uk -

Topic Tags:

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Big turnout for Axminster’s Minster Challenge

The start of the Minster Challenge 12k run. Picture: Chris Carson

SOHC ladies make super start to new league term

Land challenge for Seaton and Beer lifeboat supporters

RNLIbranch secretary Wendy Cummins at the starting point of this year's sponsored walk. Picture: RNLI

Map shows road closures for Ottery Carnival 2019

Ottery Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ground force adds order to unruly West Hill site

The WESC site at West Hill on their open day. Ref edr 24 19TI 6604. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists