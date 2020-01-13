Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster. Archant

Created in Italy - now made by Robot's in Axminster - pizzas are the specialty dish at the latest restaurant to open in the town's 'food quarter'.

The former Giant Club, on Lyme Street - now renamed Robot - is offering a wide range of the classic Italian dish including some unusual toppings like cheeseburger, hot dog or hoisin duck.

The new venture is being run by Gideon Hitchin and Fabio Novais, who trained as a pizza chef in Florence, Italy.

Fabio said he loves his work and he loves Axminster and is looking forward to sharing his Southern European passion for food with the local people.

Robot is the latest addition to Axminster's 'food quarter', in the Lyme Street and South Street area. It means residents can now add pizza to the diverse range of foods already available there, such as traditional fish and chips at Lemon Plaice, Chinese food from Golden House or Lucky House, a kebab from Axe Valley Kebab House or an Indian meal from Cinnamon's.

But there's no need to actually go into town for a pizza - Robot delivers around the area, too. Call 01297 792782.