Advanced search

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 14:59 13 January 2020

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Archant

Created in Italy - now made by Robot's in Axminster - pizzas are the specialty dish at the latest restaurant to open in the town's 'food quarter'.

The former Giant Club, on Lyme Street - now renamed Robot - is offering a wide range of the classic Italian dish including some unusual toppings like cheeseburger, hot dog or hoisin duck.

The new venture is being run by Gideon Hitchin and Fabio Novais, who trained as a pizza chef in Florence, Italy.

Fabio said he loves his work and he loves Axminster and is looking forward to sharing his Southern European passion for food with the local people.

Robot is the latest addition to Axminster's 'food quarter', in the Lyme Street and South Street area. It means residents can now add pizza to the diverse range of foods already available there, such as traditional fish and chips at Lemon Plaice, Chinese food from Golden House or Lucky House, a kebab from Axe Valley Kebab House or an Indian meal from Cinnamon's.

But there's no need to actually go into town for a pizza - Robot delivers around the area, too. Call 01297 792782.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Bastin nets as Millwey Rise win well at table-topping central

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Bastin nets as Millwey Rise win well at table-topping central

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Mouland stars as Chard Wing Commanders put Burnham-on-Sea to the sword

Honiton rugby action

Honiton made to rue missed chances as they draw at home to Torrington

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Power cuts possible as Storm Brendan blows through

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists