Nominations wanted for Axminster's next 'Citizen of Year'

PUBLISHED: 07:01 16 November 2019

Last year's Axminster Citizen of the Year Brian Ball (centre) with former mayor Jeremy Walden and the Robin Cross award's first recipient Geoff Enticott. Picture Chris Carson

Last year's Axminster Citizen of the Year Brian Ball (centre) with former mayor Jeremy Walden and the Robin Cross award's first recipient Geoff Enticott. Picture Chris Carson

Nominations are being invited to find Axminster's next Citizen of the Year.

The award was launched three years ago in memory of community champion Robin Cross.

The first winner was Geoff Enticott and last year's recipient was Bryan Ball.

The winner receives a shield and is presented with a cheque for £100, provided by the Midweek Herald, to donate to a charity of their choice.

Nominations for this year's award should be submitted to the town council offices at The Guildhall by noon on Wednesday, December 4 - by post or e mail at axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk

Robin Cross, who was admired for his dedication to all things Axminster, was site manager at Axe Valley Community College for a number of years.

He also spent more than a quarter of a century with the Special Constabulary, attaining the rank of special inspector, and was affectionately known as 'The Sheriff of Axminster'.

Town councillors agreed to set up the annual citizen of the year award as a permanent mark of respect for Mr Cross and 'his selfless work for the town'.

