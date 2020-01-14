Advanced search

Axminster's Trinity House has a new owner

PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 January 2020

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Trinity House - Axminster's biggest town centre store which closed in November - has a new owner.

The building has been bought by Axminster Property which plans to give it a major facelift and then rent out retail space inside.

Announcing the plan on social media a spokesman for the company - owned by local businessman Ian Styles - said they had already signed up the first of what they hoped would be its many tenants.

He said they planned to form 'a new centre of excellence in retailing, encouraging businesses to thrive in the redevelopment and emergence of Axminster town centre as a place to shop'.

He added: "It won't happen overnight but we are determined it will and can happen with investment and support from all of us in the Axe Valley and surrounding areas.

"We will be releasing more information on who will be joining us at Trinity House as soon as we are able."

For more information on the remaining retail sites contact Kelly Apps on 01297 302439 or email Kelly.Apps@Axminsterproperty.co.uk

