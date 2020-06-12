Axminster residents help sew more than 1,600 items for health workers

A group of local Axminster residents have taken to their sewing machines to make homemade scrubs and other items for healthcare workers in hospitals and the community.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened, the demand for scrubs was sudden so businesswomen Liz Tunks and Laura Coombs set up the Axminster Scrub Hub.

The group is a sub-group of Taunton Scrubbers and has so far made and distributed more than 1,600 items from a team of 23 volunteers.

The material was donated by residents of Axminster, Membury and Kilmington with Little Acorns at Axminister Primary and Heathcoats of Tiverton on the list of donations.

Liz said: “We did not all know each other at the start but friendships have developed, and the weekly doorstep chats became a highlight.

“Laura and I are really proud of the contribution that everybody made. We want to thank everybody from those who donated materials, acted as drivers and those who sewed.”