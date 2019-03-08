Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish to defend seat

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 September 2019

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Archant

Tory MP Neil Parish will fight to retain his Tiverton and Honiton seat at the next general election, expected to be called soon.

Constituency chairman, Gillian Evans, confirmed that he had been re-adopted as the Conservatives' prospective candidate at a recent meeting of the association executive.

She said: "We were delighted when Neil confirmed his intention to stand again at the next election.

"His re-adoption was passed unanimously by our executive and we all look forward to continue our working relationship with him.

"He is committed to delivering Brexit and taking the country forward."

Mr Parish said: "I am pleased to be confirmed as the prospective candidate for Tiverton and Honiton, a constituency I have served for nine years as an MP, prior to that as an MEP as part of the wider South West European Parliament.

"It is a critical time in our politics and I look forward to the challenges ahead, standing up for our interests in Parliament and delivering for Tiverton and Honiton."

The Tiverton and Honiton constituency includes the towns of Axminster, Seaton and Colyton.

Mr Parish's majority in the last general election, in 2017, was 19,801.

