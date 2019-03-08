Advanced search

Council candidates for East Devon and West Dorset

PUBLISHED: 17:29 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 04 April 2019

Election time is coming

Election time is coming

Elections to take place on Thursday May 2

A list of candidates for the upcoming East Devon District Council elections has been announced today (Thursday, April 4).

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the town/district and parish councils.

East Devon Council candidates are:

AXMINSTER (three seats):

HALL, Ian (Con).

HOLT, Steve (Con).

HULL, Douglas (Lib Dem).

JACKSON, Sarah Louise (Independent East Devon Alliance).

KERR, Susan Patricia (Lib Dem).

MOULDING Andrew Timothy (Con).

MYNARD Martin.(Lab).

POLE, Elizabeth (Lab) .

SPURWAY Martin David George (Lib Dem).

WALDEN Jeremy William (Lab).

SEATON (two seats):

BURROWS, Peter (Lib Dem).

BURROWS. Terry (Lib Dem).

HARTNELL, Marcus (Con).

JONES, Abi (Lab).

LEDGER, Dan (Independent East Devon Alliance).

ROWLAND, Jack (Independent East Devon Alliance)

RUSSELL, Jacquie (Con).

WILLIAMS, Juliette Amanda (Lib Dem).

HONITON ST MICHAEL’S:

ALLEN, Mike (Con).

BROWN, Henry Francis (Lab)

JEFFERY, Luke Edward (Lib Dem).

TWISS, Phil (Con)

ZARCZYNSKI (Con)

HONITON ST PAUL’S:

BARROW, Dean (Con).

BOOM, Sally (Lab).

BROWN, Jenny (Con).

HOYLES, Jules (Lib Dem).

MCCOLLUM, Tony (Independent).

TRINITY:

BIRNIE, Sarah Caroline (LAB).

THOMAS, Ian Miahcael (CON).

NEWBRIDGES:

CHUBB, Ian (CON).

NEATE, George Thomas Robert (LAB)

FENITON:

BOND, Susie (Independent).

POWELL, Adam Michael (Lab).

TRISTRAM, John (Con).

DUNKESWELL and OTTERHEAD:

BROWN, Colin (Con).

HOYLES, Karen (Lib Dem).

KEY, David (Con).

KOLEK, Stephen Robert (Lab).

COLY VALLEY:

ARNOTT, Paul (Independent East Devon Alliance).

DAWSON, Carol (Lab).

PARR, Helen Elizabeth (Con).

PEARSALL, Andrew (Con).

WHIMPLE and ROCKBEARE:

EVANS-MARTIN, Mark Lloyd (Con)

MCLAUCHLAN, Kathy (Independent).

DORSET COUNCIL

Lyme and Charmouth (one seat):

Rikey Austin LAB

Cheryl Reynolds

Rob Smith GREEN

Daryl Whane Turner CON

