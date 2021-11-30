News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Axminster Community Shed transforms materials to spread festive cheer

Adam Manning

Published: 11:06 AM November 30, 2021
Axminster town crier

Axminster town crier Nick Goodwin has his head in the game! - Credit: Eileen Long Photography

Axminster Community Shed produces some fantastic Christmas-themed wooden boards for the Light Up Axminster event. 

Linden Homes, who are building homes nearby, provided the materials that Axminster Community Shed then turned into festive boards in time for the towns annual Christmas lights switch-on which took place on November 20 2021.

Axminster Community Shed enables men and women to connect, chat and create while providing a host of opportunities for new social interaction. The organisation is part of the national UK Men’s Sheds Association but it’s responded to interest from potential female members by adopting a more inclusive title.

Linden Homes is currently building new homes on Mill Brook Green locally off Chard Road at Mill Brook Green, which will provide 139 new homes, featuring a collection of one bedroom apartments from £170,000, plus two, three and four-bedroom houses from £261,00.

xmas boards

Axminster residents who made the boards - Credit: Eileen Long Photography

Linden Homes sales consultant, Sherrie Dampier commented: “We were delighted to donate the materials to the local community and it was wonderful to see the boards transformed and in use at the Christmas light switch on event. Axminster Community Shed is an incredible organisation and we’re pleased to be supporting them by spreading some festive cheer locally.”

Cindy Furse, chair of Light Up Axminster said: “We were very happy to work with Axminster Community Shed and see the boards on display at Light Up Axminster – everyone was enjoying them, including the Mayor, young children and even a few dogs! It was great fun and it’s wonderful to know they can be used for other local events too.”

Colin Hayward from Axminster Community Shed said: “With almost 40 members, we are expanding rapidly and will have premises in the town centre in 2022 with woodwork, metalwork, upholstery and needlework stations. We also aim to contribute to local community projects and working for Light Up Axminster shows just how well we can work together.

Axminster community

Local community out with Santa - Credit: Eileen Long Photography

“We’d like to thank Linden Homes for its donation, it was brilliant to see everyone enjoying the Christmas boards at the event.”

Linden home sales

Sherrie Dampier and Matt Hill from Linden Homes - Credit: Eileen Long Photography

For further details on Axminster Community Shed and its timetable, email Colin Hayward at colin.b.hayward@btinternet.com

