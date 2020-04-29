Advanced search

Graffiti on the increase in Axminster say police

PUBLISHED: 09:04 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 29 April 2020

PCSO Chris Bolsover

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Archant

Police are rporting an increase in the amount of graffiti in and around the Axminster area.

They say that particularly ‘EMA’ and ‘EMT’ is being written on a number of signs.

Police nieighbourhood team member Chris Bolsover said: “If anyone has any information relating to this, people are asked to e mail: neighbourhoodalert.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton town councillor’s ‘heart-breaking’ decision to quit the council

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw has stepped down as a town councillor in Honiton. Picture: Archant

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton town councillor’s ‘heart-breaking’ decision to quit the council

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw has stepped down as a town councillor in Honiton. Picture: Archant

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graffiti on the increase in Axminster say police

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster Town, Millwey Rise, Seaton Town and Upottery all through to KO Cup last eight

Seaton skipper remains positive that he will get some cricket this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24