Graffiti on the increase in Axminster say police

PCSO Chris Bolsover Archant

Police are rporting an increase in the amount of graffiti in and around the Axminster area.

They say that particularly ‘EMA’ and ‘EMT’ is being written on a number of signs.

Police nieighbourhood team member Chris Bolsover said: “If anyone has any information relating to this, people are asked to e mail: neighbourhoodalert.co.uk