Graffiti on the increase in Axminster say police
PUBLISHED: 09:04 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 29 April 2020
Archant
Police are rporting an increase in the amount of graffiti in and around the Axminster area.
They say that particularly ‘EMA’ and ‘EMT’ is being written on a number of signs.
Police nieighbourhood team member Chris Bolsover said: “If anyone has any information relating to this, people are asked to e mail: neighbourhoodalert.co.uk
