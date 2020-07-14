‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

Devon County Council councillors have backed proposals that could see a ‘dangerous’ 60mph speed limit on the approach to Axminster slashed.

The A358 to the north of the town currently has a 60mph speed limit, but councillors have made calls to cut it in half to 30mph.

Cllr Ian Hall, who represents the Axminster division on Devon County Council, raised his real concerns about how appropriate the speed limit is and called for it to be reduced.

The road currently has a 60mph speed limit from just past the entrance to Axminster Town Football Club’s ground in Tiger Way to the single-file Weycroft Bridge, but calls had been made to reduce the speed limit on this section of the A358 down to 30mph.

Cllr Phil Twiss added that while the 60mph speed limit may have been sensible in recent years, given the expansion of Axminster, it no longer is, and keeping it at 60mph would be dangerous.

The East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee unanimously agreed on Friday, July 10 that the Speed Compliance Action Review Forum (SCARF) should look into reducing the speed to 30mph from Weycroft Bridge.

Cllr Hall said: “This stretch of road is a 60mph zone and as you go south into Axminster, it is still 60mph.

“Literally 20 yards away is the turning into Tiger Way where the football club is and there are real concerns about turning right and left.

“We have speeding motorists who jump the traffic lights on the bridge and it is a real issue at night.

“The stretch needs to be reduced in speed.”

Cllr Twiss added: “I support this as the town has expanded north towards the Weycroft Bridge.

“While the 60mph was sensible 10 years ago, it isn’t now, and it very dangerous, so would support some sort of activity to reduce the speed of cars.”

Councillors unanimously agreed that officers should investigate the road under a speed review through the SCARF process.

They are also agreed to look at the data to see if there were issues with speeding traffic and if the current speed limit on the road was still appropriate after the recent expansions to the town.