Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster. Archant

Here’s a look back at the golden age of rail travel.

A painting of the steam train Axminster passing its namesake town. A painting of the steam train Axminster passing its namesake town.

These pictures of the West Country class steam locomotive named Axminster were provided by local historian Dick Sturch.

The naming ceremony was performed by Harry Cawley, who was chairman of Axminster Council, but can you say what the date was and name some of the other VIPs in the picture?

The second shot is of a painting of the train passing its namesake town.

The engine was finally withdrawn from service in July 1967.