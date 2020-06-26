Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?
PUBLISHED: 08:58 29 June 2020
Archant
Here’s a look back at the golden age of rail travel.
These pictures of the West Country class steam locomotive named Axminster were provided by local historian Dick Sturch.
The naming ceremony was performed by Harry Cawley, who was chairman of Axminster Council, but can you say what the date was and name some of the other VIPs in the picture?
The second shot is of a painting of the train passing its namesake town.
The engine was finally withdrawn from service in July 1967.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.