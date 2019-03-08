Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:01 23 July 2019

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Archant

An Axminster teenager is going on a march to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Fred Bennett, aged 17, will travel to Belgium next month, aiming to complete a gruelling 100km challenge in less than a day.

He will take part in the 'Dodentocht' - Dutch for 'march of the dead'.

The endurance walking challenge will begin at 9pm on Friday, August 9, and has to be completed within 24 hours.

Participants are limited to 13,000 and all this year's places were filled within two hours.

Fred is an a-level student at Colyton Grammar School and a flight sergeant with Honiton Air Cadets, of which he has been a member for the past four years.

He is taking part in the Dodentocht to raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust and has set up online fundrasing at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fredbennett

On Thursday (July 25) he will be in the foyer at Axminster Tesco collecting more funds for the flying medics.

