Axminster traders optimistic of recovery

Published: 7:00 AM February 7, 2021

Axminster traders have been hit hard by the third lockdown but they are showing ingenuity and determination to keep going as best they can.

And the prospects are bright in a town in where there is, against all odds, plenty of evidence of investment in the future.

The assessment comes from Totally Locally Axminster, the traders’ group that has emerged over the past 18 months to run a series of ‘shop local’ initiatives while also filling empty shop windows with positive messaging.

Totally Locally co-ordinator Barrie Hedges said: “No-one should underestimate the huge impact the pandemic is having on the independent businesses that are the bedrock of a town like Axminster.

“But you certainly can’t say that in one way or another they aren’t battling and determined to get going again properly when they can.”

You may also want to watch:

While the pubs, restaurants and cafes are closed, take-away businesses are doing brisk business with increased emphasis on deliveries. Amongst the more general shops, several traders are offering an enlarged online service. The Archway Bookshop has put its entire stock onto its website and continues to offer a ‘by appointment’ click and collect as well as a postal service. It was also amongst the first bookshops in the UK to join the launch of a bold new Bookshopdotorg initiative designed to win business away from Amazon.

Axminster Printing is offering click and collect stationery from its website, with director Jane Rockett doing daily deliveries around the area while brother Keith maintains the print department. At Collate Interiors, Naomi Eden is similarly offering a service via her website with postal and local delivery service options.

Meanwhile, Louise Wall, who moved her rebranded Lou La Belle boutique into the first unit of the superbly restored Trinity House in May 2020, is using her attractive windows as a ‘view and purchase’ opportunity for customers who phone her to arrange collection. Next door at the Crafty Hobbit, Sarah Webb is still available via personal messaging for personalised printing, embroidery, vinyl cutting and now slate engraving.

The Crafty Hobbit has been amongst the brave Axminster businesses that have actually invested in setting up in Axminster over the past year. The Corner House Bakery in George Street is another, moving into new ownership under Cindy Furse and partner Lee just ahead of the pandemic last January. The couple have worked tirelessly to build their offerings and their customer base while also delivering over a wide area.

Ric Edgell and his family set up the Ric’s Kitchen bistro in Victoria Place. Ella Tarratt has expanded from the Lemon Plaice fish and chip take-away to open The Cow and the Bean burger restaurant and take-away next door in Lyme Street. South Street has been boosted by the arrival of both Soma Varga’s Rabbit Hole Barbershop and Amanda Holden’s Not Just Veg.

The hugely popular Community Waffle House has expanded greatly by moving into the whole of the first floor at Trinity House for its Belgian waffles and coffee while also tackling loneliness and other social issues. One end of that floor has been taken Luke Lawson’s new Lawson Computer Repair and there’s a children’s soft play area to come.

Axminster Property will also in the coming months create two further shop units in what remains of Trinity House and there are rumours of a buyer for the long empty former McColls newsagents.

“The startling turnaround in the fortunes of Trinity House as an anchor building is undoubtedly acting as a catalyst in injecting confidence right across the town,” says Barrie Hedges. “The traders are going to need community support like never before this summer but for the town as a whole the future is looking a lot brighter than it has for a long while. The conditions are right for a bounce back.”