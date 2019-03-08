Axminster twinners celebrate 20-year French link

Pictured (l/ r) Frederic Perrelle ( president of Douvres Twinning) , Caroline Hillyard ( chairman Axminster Twinning), Thierry Lefort ( maire of Douvres la Delivrande) and Mathieu Guyon (member of Douvres Twinning). Picture Brian Johns of Axminster Twinning. Archant

Axminster twinners crossed The Channel to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the town's link with Douvres la Delivrande in Normandy.

Amongst the activities organised by their hosts was a a trip to Monet's garden, followed by a lunch in the locality of Giverny.

In the evening they were treated to a meal in the Salle Polyvalente, which had been cooked and prepared by their French hosts with music provided by a local orchestra.

During the event Caroline Hillyard, chairman of Axminster Twinning Association, presented a photograph of Axminster to Frederic Perrelle president of Douvres la Delivrande Twinning Association.

It will take pride of place in the marie (town hall).

In return Douvres presented Axminster with a picture that had been painted by one of their members, Sylvie Chan.

This was of two Douvres landmarks in the town - La Basilique and La Baronnie.

All members of both twinning associations present on the evening signed the painting, and this was returned to be put on show in Axminster.

On Saturday evening members enjoyed a jazz event in the newly built local theatre Le Cube.

The trip saw some new members experience their first visit, and all were made to feel very welcome by their French hosts.

The Axminster Association is a lively group that often meets for social events and would welcome any new members that would like a new challenge.

The next social evening is a film and food night in Woodbury hall on November 1.

If you would like to find out more about the association phone Caroline Hillyard on 01297 34497.