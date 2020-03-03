Advanced search

Axminster twinners enjoy a très bon time

PUBLISHED: 07:01 04 March 2020

Members of Axminster Twinning Association at their skittles evening. Picture: Brian Johns

Members of Axminster Twinning Association at their skittles evening. Picture: Brian Johns

Axminster Twinning Association is in a 'financially-buoyant' position.

That is what Caroline Hillyard, chair of the group which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, told members at the annual general meeting at the Pippins Centre.

She said currently some 63 members currently enjoyed the camaraderie of the friendly group which was planning a variety of activities and events in the coming months.

Following a successful skittles evening and buffet at the Axminster Inn, the next event is a quiz night at Hunters Lodge on Thursday, March 26.

In April members will welcome the French twinners from Douvres la Deliverande, in Normandy, for a weekend visit.

She said members are looking forward to welcoming old friends, families and new faces on this visit and a varied, and interesting programme is in preparation.

In between, monthly French conversation classes are held for beginners and more-advanced French speakers and summer-evening occasions are being arranged.

For further information about the activities of the lively mixed-age group phone Caroline Hillyard on 01297 34497. New members are always welcome.

