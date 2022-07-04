Axminster vehicle extravaganza hailed 'great day out'

Axminster held its first vehicle show in June - featuring more than 180 vehicles.

Taking place on Sunday, June 26, the event was held courtesy of the Burrough family on the Axminster showground field.

More than 180 vehicles attended, including tractors, classic cars, vans, trucks and a fire engine, came from all over East Devon to the show, which was a fundraiser for Axminster Carnival.

A spokesperson for Axminster Carnival said: "Cups were awarded (courtesy of country Motors), with refreshments provided by local firms and even a bouncy castle for the children it really was a family day out.

"The committee would like to thank all sponsors and draw prize suppliers who made the day possible and all Exhibitors and public alike for donating money to allow the carnival to happen this year."

A vintage tractor at the Axminster vehicle extravaganza. - Credit: Bryan Ball.

"Also, a massive thanks to the Burrough family for kindly allowing us use of the showground field."

The Axminster Carnival procession is due to take place on September 17, (Saturday).

A classic three-wheeled truck. - Credit: Bryan Ball.

An American style truck at the Axminster show. - Credit: Bryan Ball.



