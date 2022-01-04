News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Axminster 'Waffle Aid' single helps feed orphans in Kenya

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM January 4, 2022
Updated: 8:31 AM January 4, 2022
The group from the Community Waffle House in Axminster performing their Christmas single

The group from the Community Waffle House in Axminster performed their video in Band Aid style. - Credit: Community Waffle House

A heart-warming Christmas single, recorded and videoed by the Community Waffle House in Axminster, has raised more than £7,000 for a Kenyan orphanage. 

Staff and volunteers from the Waffle House, along with family and friends, set out to raise money to buy a Christmas meal for the 800 children at The Gideons orphanage in Ramba, along with food parcels for 500 other needy people in their community. 

They performed their own version of Do They Know It’s Christmas in the same style as the 1984 Band Aid single that was recorded to raise money for famine-struck Ethiopia. 

The video also features film of the children at the orphanage, singing and saying ‘thank you’ for the support. 

It took the Waffle Aid team several weeks to plan, rehearse, record, produce and mix the song and video, which were released on December 10 – and donations flooded in. 

The video can be viewed on YouTube and downloaded from Bandcamp

East Devon News
Axminster News

