Young Millwey footballers have 'plenty of waffle'

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 January 2020

Millwey Under 14’s footballers in their new kit outside the Axminster Waffle House. Picture by Andrew Graham

Millwey Under 14's footballers in their new kit outside the Axminster Waffle House. Picture by Andrew Graham

Archant

Members of the Millwey Rise Under 14's football team went along to Axminster Community Waffle House to thank them for sponsoring their new kit.

And naturally the 15 youngsters took the opportunity to sample the celebrated Belgian dessert.

Matt Smith, of The Waffle House, said: "The new kit has been sponsored by 'Waffle' and reflects the company's vision to find creative ways to bring the whole community together through the power of simple conversations, or as they like to call it - waffle.

"And there is evidently plenty of waffle to be found in the Millwey U14's camp. The lively banter throughout the morning was overseen by coaches Jack Bennett and Tommy Donnan who are clearly well-loved and respected by the players - themselves a credit to the club, even taking the initiative to clear up their plates at the end."

Working with young people has formed a big part of The Waffle House's community work in 2019 with the team getting to talk to many local primary and secondary school children about the importance of good waffle in combatting loneliness and building community.

In 2020 it will be delivering these as interactive Waffle Workshops.

Added Mr Smith: "The Community Waffle House are proud to support local, community heroes like Jack and Tommy who give up their time and energy to provide young people with skills that extend far beyond the football pitch."

If you know of a community initiative that Waffle might be able to support or would like to book a Waffle workshop for your organisation, get in touch with Matt on 07864139259 or e mail matt@waffle.org.uk

