Axminster Twinners say 'Oui' to a game of mini golf

Axminster Twinners enjoyed a ‘gloriously sunny’ mini-golf and fish and chips evening at Langmoor Gardens in Lyme Regis.

The Axminster Twinning Association had a summer’s evening mini-golf competition on July 7 - an 18-hole mini-golf course which saw 21 members join in.

In early May, the Covid-long gap in Axminster Twinning Association’s usually busy list of activities was finally filled with a ‘finger-food’ event in All Saints Village Hall, Smallridge. An enthusiastic group of twinners enjoyed meeting up again.

A spokesperson for the Axminster Twinners said: “There was lots of laughter, oohs and aahs, and ‘how could I have missed that one’ were heard and one member even sank two ‘holes-in-one’.

“A delicious Lyme Bay post-match fish and chips rewarded the twinners’ efforts as they sat on the course wall, fence behind them, deterring Lyme’s beady-eyed seagulls swooping down to steal their chips.”

“Covid-permitting it’s hoped that there may be an early September evening event on a local farm plus our traditional Film and Food Night at Woodbury Hall on Friday 18th November and, hopefully, a Christmas Party in December.

“Although not possible this year, our French twinning friends from Douvres-la-Délivrande have been invited to cross the Channel to visit Axminster in 2023.”

Axminster was officially twinned in 1999 with Douvres la Délivrande, a small town in Normandy near the D-Day beaches and close to the city of Caen.

It has about the same population as Axminster. One of the attractions is that it is just a 25 minute drive from the port of Caen (Ouistreham).



Members of the Axminster Twinning Association playing mini golf. - Credit: Brian Johns.

Axminster Twinning Association exists to enable the people of both towns to explore their cultural differences. Twinning provides the opportunities for people from different backgrounds to share experiences and ideas. The association aims to facilitate and foster friendships.

Annual visits which take place over a weekend and one year the French will come to Axminster, the next year they will go to Douvres and enjoy a packed programme of outings, expeditions, communal meals and get-togethers.

If you would like to apply for membership to the Axminster Twinning association, send an email to twinningaxminster@gmail.com.