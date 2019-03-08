Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axminster Young Farmers' Club annual awards

PUBLISHED: 07:01 01 October 2019

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club award winners Picture: Alice Gay

Axminster Young Farmers' Club award winners Picture: Alice Gay

Archant

Axminster Young Farmers' Club raised £4,500 for three worthy causes during another successful year.

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club present cheques to two worthy causes. Picture Alice GayAxminster Young Farmers’ Club present cheques to two worthy causes. Picture Alice Gay

The Farming Community Network and Devon Air Ambulance each received £1,806 while £900 was donated to the Papworth Hospital in memory of past member and club leader Graham Skinner.

Members celebrated the success of the past 12 months at their harvest supper in Axminster Guildhall.

Club leaders awarded the cups to this year's winners who were:

Special mention - Charlie Trivett, sports girl - Ellie Stevens, sports boy - Jon Turner and Jack Chapple, drama girl - Lizzie Parris, drama boy - Jack Chapple, public speaking - Jack Chapple, stockjudging - Emily Gay, chairman's cup - Chloe Burrough, members' member - Chloe Burrough, new member - Ella Parkes-Down and Lydia Hartnell, club leader's cup - Chloe Burrough, junior girl - Zoe Ellis, junior boy - Warren Herrod, senior girl - Niki Hinman, senior boy - Jon Turner, overall member - Chloe Burrough.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own finanical pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own finanical pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club annual awards

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club award winners Picture: Alice Gay

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Axminster dental team raises money for Macmillan

The Stamford House dental practice team including principal Dr Sugendran Govender and his wife Emily, dental nurses Brittany Hodder and Sophie Macdonald, receptionist Jenny Palmer and helper Jean Rowe. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup win for Bill Polley and Sandra Walker

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Bill Polley and Sandra Walker receive the trophy from lady captain Jill Wellington. Picture ROB GROVE

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own finanical pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists