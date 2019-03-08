Axminster Young Farmers' Club annual awards

Axminster Young Farmers' Club raised £4,500 for three worthy causes during another successful year.

The Farming Community Network and Devon Air Ambulance each received £1,806 while £900 was donated to the Papworth Hospital in memory of past member and club leader Graham Skinner.

Members celebrated the success of the past 12 months at their harvest supper in Axminster Guildhall.

Club leaders awarded the cups to this year's winners who were:

Special mention - Charlie Trivett, sports girl - Ellie Stevens, sports boy - Jon Turner and Jack Chapple, drama girl - Lizzie Parris, drama boy - Jack Chapple, public speaking - Jack Chapple, stockjudging - Emily Gay, chairman's cup - Chloe Burrough, members' member - Chloe Burrough, new member - Ella Parkes-Down and Lydia Hartnell, club leader's cup - Chloe Burrough, junior girl - Zoe Ellis, junior boy - Warren Herrod, senior girl - Niki Hinman, senior boy - Jon Turner, overall member - Chloe Burrough.