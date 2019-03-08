Advanced search

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club members ready to make sausages at Complete Meats. Picture AYFC Axminsyter young farmers at the stock judging day. Picture AYFC

PUBLISHED: 08:01 14 April 2019

Club members learn to create traditional sausages at Axminster’s Complete Meats

Axminster Young Farmers have been busy making ‘bangers’.

Members visited the town’s Complete Meats company to see how strings of sausages are created.

They were taught to make sausages using the traditional method - and even got to take home the ones they made.

Club spokeswoman Alice Gay said they wanted to thank boss Shaun Vining for giving up his time to show them around his production plant at Millwey Rise.

It has been a busy few weeks for the young farmers.

On March 15 the club held its St Patrick’s Day Disco at Perry Street Club.

It was a big success, with more than 150 people attending, helping to boost club funds.

On Sunday, March 24, a number of our members took part in the East Devon Stock Judging Day.

They competed in dairy, ram, lamb, beef and pig stock judging and won many prizes.

