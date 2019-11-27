Advanced search

Axminster Zumbathon raises £2,137 for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 November 2019

Zumbathon dancers at Axminster Guildhall. Picture:K Thompson

Zumbathon dancers at Axminster Guildhall. Picture:K Thompson

Archant

For the third year running the FIT EWE CREW took part in a charity Zumbathon at The Guildhall in aid of FORCE and Axminster and Lyme cancer support.

Dancing and shimmying to Latin inspired music and international rhythms from around the world, they raised £2,137.

The event was tropical-themed and the Zumbathon was followed by a coffee morning and a raffle.

Organiser Katie Thomson said: "It was an amazing morning and the total now stands at more than £2,000.

" A huge thank you to everyone who was involved and helped to support the event and make it such a success.

"Thanks also to local businesses in Honiton and Axminster who kindly donated raffle prizes to support the event to raise funds for the two local cancer charities."

FORCE (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter) became a charity in 1987 and in 2004 opened a purpose-built centre, thanks to more than £900,000 raised by local people and the tireless work of the FORCE team. A £350,000 extension to the Centre was opened in 2012, allowing us to support even more people affected by cancer.

