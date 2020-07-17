Axminster rotary club hit hard by Covid-19

Jon Campbell-Harris (centre) who is retiring as The Rotary Club of Axminster's president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Rotary Club of Axminster has been forced to limit its support to local clubs and businesses after the financial hit of Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club has had to cancel events such as the Rotary Charity Golf Day, The Axminster Show and The Stockland Show which usually provide its main source of income.

In the past, the club has supported the likes of Axe Valley Netball, Axminster League of Friends, Flamingo Pool, Axminster Football Club, A.C.T., Axminster United Charities and Exeter Leukaemia Fund among others, but the club has said support in 2020 will be severely limited, even if the pandemic situation is soon resolved.

Elsewhere, the club now has a new president with Jon Campbell-Harris replacing the retiring Neil Pollard.

President Pollard enjoyed a first as he installed Mr Campbell-Harris over a Zoom meeting

Mr Campbell-Harris served for 12 years in the Royal Navy before becoming a Sales and Marketing Director for a number of companies in the South.