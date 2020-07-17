Advanced search

Axminster rotary club hit hard by Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 July 2020

Jon Campbell-Harris (centre) who is retiring as The Rotary Club of Axminster's president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jon Campbell-Harris (centre) who is retiring as The Rotary Club of Axminster's president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Rotary Club of Axminster has been forced to limit its support to local clubs and businesses after the financial hit of Covid-19.

The club has had to cancel events such as the Rotary Charity Golf Day, The Axminster Show and The Stockland Show which usually provide its main source of income.

In the past, the club has supported the likes of Axe Valley Netball, Axminster League of Friends, Flamingo Pool, Axminster Football Club, A.C.T., Axminster United Charities and Exeter Leukaemia Fund among others, but the club has said support in 2020 will be severely limited, even if the pandemic situation is soon resolved.

Elsewhere, the club now has a new president with Jon Campbell-Harris replacing the retiring Neil Pollard.

President Pollard enjoyed a first as he installed Mr Campbell-Harris over a Zoom meeting

Mr Campbell-Harris served for 12 years in the Royal Navy before becoming a Sales and Marketing Director for a number of companies in the South.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

New farm shop opens on the edge of Honiton

The manager Joanna and the rest of the team ahead of the store's opening. Picture: Combe Farm Shop

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

New farm shop opens on the edge of Honiton

The manager Joanna and the rest of the team ahead of the store's opening. Picture: Combe Farm Shop

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster rotary club hit hard by Covid-19

Jon Campbell-Harris (centre) who is retiring as The Rotary Club of Axminster's president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

East Devon restaurants urged to register for Government’s eat out scheme

Restaurants, pubs and cafés can register for the Treasurys Eat Out to Help Out Scheme Picture: Getty Images

East Devon Youth League wants to ‘get the games on’

Picture: Thinkstock

Somerset Rebels to run another private practice event

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images