Axminster Station cafe burglar jailed

Axminster Train Station Ref mha 13 20TI 7913 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

A homeless man has been jailed for repeatedly raiding the café at Axminster railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After first breaking into the café in December, Thomas Statham was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence.

He used the kitchen and utensils to cook himself food and stole cash.

But a court heard how Statham failed to take the chance he was given, as, within weeks, he returned to the same cafe and raided it again.

Staham, aged 25, of no fixed abode, admitted entering the cafe last week with intent to steal - and breaching his suspended jail term.

Exeter magistrates activated the suspended sentence and gave him another 22 weeks of jail term, bringing the total to 40 weeks.

The district judge said Statham had ‘deliberately targeted’ the premises and that his actions had had a ‘significant impact’ on the business owner.

Statham was originally caught on CCTV raiding the cafe last December and again in March, stealing about £1,000. He has broken into the café four times in as many months.

British Transport Police officer Gary Archer said: “In addition to the lost earnings, the cafe was hit with costs for cleaning and repairing the damage caused.”