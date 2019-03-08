Axmouth – a village of historical interest.

East Devon has some delightful villages to explore, right across the area

As drivers head towards Seaton along the edge of fields that border the River Axe, they will see the beautiful village of Axmouth.

With its traditional stone-built houses and thatched cottages, it certainly lends itself to being a top tourist destination.

In WG Hoskins’ Devon, it says: “One could spend a pleasurable week of exploration in and around this delectable little place, which always looks so inviting at any time of year, across the emerald marshes of the River Axe.”

In Roman times, it is thought to have been a terminus on the Fosse Way, and under Saxon occupation, in the seventh century, it was one of the earliest villages to be founded.

One of the key developments in its history was the harbour that sits around half-a-mile from the village centre.

Although it is now only home to a few small boats, it is still used by members of the nearby Axmouth Harbour Yacht Club.

In the past it was an important harbour, until the 14th century, when part of the cliff collapsed.

Over the centuries, it went through various levels of activity, with the pebble bar across the mouth of the River Axe causing some difficulty.

Over the years, several attempts were made to improve the port and for a time, between 1803, when a pier was built, and 1868, vessels of up to 100 tons could unload at the site, but the arrival of the railway brought an end to that trade.

Within Axmouth itself, much of it is centred around the Church of St Michael, parts of which date back to Norman times, in the 12th century.

In the centuries since, a number of changes have been made, which according to Hoskins, makes the church ‘structurally much more interesting than most Devonshire churches, containing work of almost every period from the Norman to the Victorian’.

The village certainly makes for an interesting place to visit, and with two pubs, there are places to get some refreshments during your excursion.

