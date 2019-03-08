Lifeboat crew's dramatic rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

The dramatic rescue of two boys who were swept out to sea at Axmouth is to be featured on TV next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four members Lyme Regis Lifeboat crew, who pulled the youngsters from the water, will be appear in the BBC 2 series Saving Lives At Sea next month.

The rescue, at the end of June, was filmed by a lifeboat crew member using a helmet camera and shows how the two 14-year-old boys were found clinging to each other after being swept out to sea some 200 metres from the River Axe.

The teenagers, Archie Woollacott and Bozhidra Bobev - known as Bo - are both students at Axe Valley Academy, Axminster.

Archie later helped to raise £700 which the school presented to the RNLI after he had his hair shaved off by a fellow student.

Archie, his mum Emily, and Bo feature in the film along with lifeboat crew members Tim Edwards, Murray Saunders, Andy Butterfield and Nikky Williams.

Saving Lives At Sea, featuring the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew, is scheduled for transmission on BBC 2 at 8pm on Tuesday, November 12.