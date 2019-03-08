Advanced search

Latest The New European

Lifeboat crew's dramatic rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 October 2019

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

The dramatic rescue of two boys who were swept out to sea at Axmouth is to be featured on TV next month.

Four members Lyme Regis Lifeboat crew, who pulled the youngsters from the water, will be appear in the BBC 2 series Saving Lives At Sea next month.

The rescue, at the end of June, was filmed by a lifeboat crew member using a helmet camera and shows how the two 14-year-old boys were found clinging to each other after being swept out to sea some 200 metres from the River Axe.

The teenagers, Archie Woollacott and Bozhidra Bobev - known as Bo - are both students at Axe Valley Academy, Axminster.

Archie later helped to raise £700 which the school presented to the RNLI after he had his hair shaved off by a fellow student.

Archie, his mum Emily, and Bo feature in the film along with lifeboat crew members Tim Edwards, Murray Saunders, Andy Butterfield and Nikky Williams.

Saving Lives At Sea, featuring the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew, is scheduled for transmission on BBC 2 at 8pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lifeboat crew’s dramatic rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Seaton nursing service to raffle hand-crafted quilt

Seaton Hospiscare@?Home nurses with the quilt. Photo : Lycia Moore.

Lyme Regis golfer Kieron Fowler takes second place at North Devon Links Festival

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Ellie Dominey is third lady at the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon

Running

NHS Hotshot net win over Sidmouth Toucans

Netball and basket 1
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists