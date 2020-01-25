Honiton carers hear about support for baby death families

Honiton Carers Support Group has heard about vital support for families who have lost a baby and subsidised funding for home improvements.

Members welcomed two speakers to their meeting on Wednesday, January 22, at Hospiscare Kings House.

The first was Ellie Lister from Wessex Resolutions CIC - a community lender which works in partnership with local councils providing money to enable people to maintain their homes.

The organisation is based in Taunton and works with local authorities to take the stress out of funding repairs, improvements or adaptions to a home.

Contact can be either through Wessex Solutions or the local council.

Loans of £1,000 to £15,000 are available. Everyone receives the same interest rate regardless of circumstances.

They can chose their own contractor, but if requested the council will recommend one for them. There is no age restriction nor is it means tested.

The second speaker, June Keith, gave a talk about SANDS - Still Birth and Neonatal Death Society - which was founded as a charity in 1978.

The society supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, working to improve bereavement care and promoting research to reduce the loss of babies' lives.

Mrs Keith said she got involved with the charity after seeing an advert at the dentists asking for postage stamps. She started collecting them and also put a poster up in the library asking people to save and donate their stamps.

These are collected once a month and taken to the dentist for onward transmission.

She also went onto the charity website where she found a knitting pattern for baby blankets which the charity also needed.

The blankets are required for their 'Never To Be Forgotten' memory boxes which contain two small teddies, cards and more items which are given to bereaved families.

Mrs Keith said her purpose was to encourage people to donate theirs stamps and also to visit various knit and natter groups to encourage them to knit the baby blankets.

All the blankets have to be in white double knit wool.

Anyone unable to knit could donate some wool instead.

For further information about Honiton Carers Support Group contact Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btiternet.com or phone 07974 636926