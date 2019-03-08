Lions clean up in Honiton

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards. Archant

Bags of rubbish removed from the Heathpark Industrial Estate

Members of Honiton Lions Club have been giving the town a spring clean as part of their organisation's national environment week.

They spent some three-and-a-half hours collecting rubbish from around the Heathpark Industrial Estate.

Amongst the unusual items they took away was an abandoned wall safe.

In all, around 10 bags of rubbish were cleared from the area and taken away by East Devon District Council which also supplied the Lions' members with their litter picking sticks.

The Lions, with the help of The Coleridge Heath Centre in Ottery St Mary, will be holding a mole screening day later in the year to test for cancerous moles.

A charge of £5 is made to individuals and this is matched by The Lions Club with the money raised going to Cancer Research.

Honiton and District Lions Club welcomes new members. To find out about how to join visit the website at https://www.honitonlions.org.uk/index/membership.html