Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lions clean up in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 13:01 29 April 2019

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Archant

Bags of rubbish removed from the Heathpark Industrial Estate

Members of Honiton Lions Club have been giving the town a spring clean as part of their organisation's national environment week.

They spent some three-and-a-half hours collecting rubbish from around the Heathpark Industrial Estate.

Amongst the unusual items they took away was an abandoned wall safe.

In all, around 10 bags of rubbish were cleared from the area and taken away by East Devon District Council which also supplied the Lions' members with their litter picking sticks.

The Lions, with the help of The Coleridge Heath Centre in Ottery St Mary, will be holding a mole screening day later in the year to test for cancerous moles.

A charge of £5 is made to individuals and this is matched by The Lions Club with the money raised going to Cancer Research.

Honiton and District Lions Club welcomes new members. To find out about how to join visit the website at https://www.honitonlions.org.uk/index/membership.html

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Eastbourne Eagles

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles. Picture COLIN BURNETT

See the best picture’s from Honiton’s shield win

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3319. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton dominant as they lift Devon Intermediate Shield

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3392. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Eastbourne Eagles

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles. Picture COLIN BURNETT

See the best picture’s from Honiton’s shield win

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3319. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton dominant as they lift Devon Intermediate Shield

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3392. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lions clean up in Honiton

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Axe Vale Netball Club shortlisted for major award

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Lyme Regis golfer Melissa McMahon wins the Dorset Ladies County Championship

Melissa McMahon from Lyme Regis, who won the Dorset Ladies County Championship played at Knighton Heath. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists