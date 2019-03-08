Advanced search

House builders support Honiton’s Admiral Nurse

PUBLISHED: 08:01 09 March 2019

Bakers Estates presents the cheque to the Honiton Admiral Nurse team. Picture HDDA

Bakers Estates presents the cheque to the Honiton Admiral Nurse team. Picture HDDA

Archant

Baker Estates donates £2,000 to the charity

Baker Estates has presented a cheque for £2,000 as the first tranche of its sponsorship to the Honiton Admiral Nurse Campaign.

The south west house builder is currently constructing 291 new homes in the town at Hayne Farm.

It has committed to give £100 for every open market plot sold. When all homes are completed, Baker Estates will have contributed more than £20,000 to support the worthy charity.

The three-year campaign to recruit an Admiral Nurse has successfully raised £150,000 which will provide care to families across Honiton who are living with dementia.

Heather Penwarden, chairman of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance said: “This is a very exciting time for us and we are extremely pleased to welcome Fay Valentine as our Admiral Nurse, for an initial three year contract.

“Fay will be based at the Honiton Hospital Jerrard wing and will be able to provide expert advice and support for carers and families living with dementia. We are grateful to receive the support from companies like Baker Estates who help fund this campaign.”

Ian Baker, managing director of Baker Estates said: “Supporting the Admiral Nurse Campaign has been an absolute privilege, and we will continue to do so for years to come. We, as a company, are proud to be a part of supporting such a valuable organisation in the local area.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

