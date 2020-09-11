Award-winning housebuilder Baker Estates donates £500 to local charity Hospiscare

Ian Baker, MD of Baker Estates and Hospiscare head of fundraising Sarah Smith. Picture: Baker Estates Archant

The developers behind the new Hayne Farm estate in Honiton have pledged to donate money to Hospiscare every time they sell a home.

The development is on the outskirts of Honiton in Gittisham and £100 will go to Hospiscare for every home that is sold.

Baker Estates handed over their first cheque of £500 this week to the charity which helps people living with a life-limiting illness.

Hospiscare CEO Andrew Randall said: “We are incredibly grateful to Baker Estates for supporting Hospiscare in this way.

“We need support more than ever as we are facing a £1 million plus deficit this year due to the impact of Covid-19 on our income streams.

“On behalf of Hospiscare, I would like to say a huge thank you to Ian Baker and the team for this generous support.”

Ian Baker, managing director at Baker Estates, said: “We are proud to support this very important and well-regarded local hospice. As a community focused housebuilder, we like to find ways of contributing to local charities, who are reliant on donations and work so hard to raise funding.”