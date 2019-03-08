Bang Bang! to be staged at Exeter Northcott Theatre

National tour for John Cleese's adaptation of Bang Bang! to open at Exeter Northcott Theatre.

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Dermot McLaughlin Productions will be bringing a new farce from the pen John Cleese to the area.

Bang Bang! is a hilarious new adaptation of this classic comedy, with a blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers.

Bang Bang! opens at Exeter Northcott Theatre on Thursday, February 6, and tours until May.

The cast will include Tessa Peake-Jones, Tony Gardner and Wendi Peters.

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she's been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who's always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other 'prey', she vows to take revenge on the philanderer! But while Duchotel's away, his lifelong friend comes calling - and he's on the hunt too.

Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own?

Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser-dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.

Tessa Peake-Jones became a household name with her role as Raquel in the iconic comedy Only Fools and Horses. Her extensive stage work encompasses the National Theatre and RSC, recent credits include The Winslow Boy and Shirley Valentine.

Tony Gardner first made his name in comedy as part of the award-winning comedy duo Struck off and Die. Since then he has appeared on TV in roles ranging from My Parents are Aliens to Last Tango in Halifax and on stage in Alan Ayckbourn's classic Bedroom Farce.

Wendi Peters is most widely known for her role as Cilla Battersby in Coronation Street and is currently appearing in the West End smash-hit musical Big.

Dermot McLaughlin Productions, in association with Farces Galore Ltd presents the Exeter Northcott Production of Bang Bang!.

Directed by Daniel Buckroyd with design from David Shields and lighting from David W Kidd.

John Cleese said: "I am delighted to be working with Exeter Nothcott Theatre and Dermot Mclaughlin to bring Bang Bang! to stages across the country with such a talented cast. Farce is my greatest love - Fawlty Towers consisted of 12 farces - and I think UK audiences will love this hilarious classic."

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and chief executive at Exeter Northcott Theatre said: "We're thrilled to be working with this fantastic team to launch this first UK tour of Bang Bang! here at the Northcott Theatre; partly because it's such a funny script and we've assembled such a great cast, but also because regional producing venues are the life-blood of UK theatre - developing talent, growing audiences, providing the beating heart of a vibrant creative regional city like Exeter - so we're proud to be flying the flag for theatre 'Made in Devon' across the country."

Bang Bang! will run at the Exeter Northcott Theatre from Thursday, February 6 until Saturday, February 15 before touring across the UK.