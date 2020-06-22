Advanced search

Barn fire at Upottery

PUBLISHED: 09:03 22 June 2020

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Firefighters from across the region tackled a barn fire at Upottery at around 6am this morning (Monday June 22).

Two fire engines from Honiton, a water carrier from Danes Castle, an incident support unit from Bovey Tracey and a fire engine from Chard were called to the incident.

On arrival crews confirmed that there was one barn well alight, and the fire involved approximately 100 hay bales and machinery units.

Crews got to work with hose reel jets, a thermal image camera and a light portable pump to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews from Honiton and Chard remained in attendance for a watching brief to prevent escalation and to protect the surrounding area.

