News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Major firefighting operation tackles blazing barn in Whimple

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:37 AM November 29, 2021
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Fire crews are urging farmers to be vigilant - Credit: Graham Richardson

Fire crews from across Devon and east Somerset have been battling a large barn fire in Whimple.

The alarm was raised at 2pm yesterday (Sunday, November 28) by people living nearby who could see the burning building in Rull Lane.

The barn contained wood, farm machinery, gas cylinders and stored fuel.

Three fire appliances from Ottery St Mary,  Exeter and Honiton initially attended, along with a water carrier from Danes Castle (Exeter), but they immediately called for extra firefighters and water. As the firefighting operation continued, the crews made further calls for water, environmental protection, lighting and a telehandler to help clear the contents of the barn.

In total, the operation involved firefighters from Torquay, Totnes, Danes Castle, Middlemoor, Exmouth, Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Clyst St George, Witheridge, Taunton, Wellington and Chard, along with the Urban Search and Rescue.

At 5.30pm the crews reported steady progress firefighting and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby outbuildings, while safely removing the contents of the barn.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 11.30pm, but the incident was then being scaled back. Crews from Torquay, Chard and Clyst St George, along with the Urban Search and Rescue remained at the scene removing wood from the building and damping areas down.

Most Read

  1. 1 There are troubling consequences for all of us in this real life satire
  2. 2 Colyton decides on new neighbourhood development plan
  3. 3 Village fundraisers are rewarded as new play park opens
  1. 4 How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown
  2. 5 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  3. 6 7 cosiest pubs in East Devon
  4. 7 Property of the Week: Meadow Road, Seaton
  5. 8 Lions quick on the draw to maintain fundraising mission
  6. 9 Lord Lieutenant leads county charity’s 60th anniversary salute
  7. 10 Green team monitor water quality levels after pollution fears

The incident was closed this morning, Monday, November 29.

Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Greenway with farm animals

Come down to Ashclyst Country Fair this Saturday

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Amy Lathy's royal credentials

Lacemaker whose skills were admired by the Royal family

Margaret Lewis

Logo Icon
Honiton's Christmas Carnival Parade

Light duties for a heavyweight of the community

Tim Dixon

person
Rescue dogs needing new home in Devon

Pets

Seven rescue animals in Devon needing new forever homes

Philippa Davies

person