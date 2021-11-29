Fire crews from across Devon and east Somerset have been battling a large barn fire in Whimple.

The alarm was raised at 2pm yesterday (Sunday, November 28) by people living nearby who could see the burning building in Rull Lane.

The barn contained wood, farm machinery, gas cylinders and stored fuel.

Three fire appliances from Ottery St Mary, Exeter and Honiton initially attended, along with a water carrier from Danes Castle (Exeter), but they immediately called for extra firefighters and water. As the firefighting operation continued, the crews made further calls for water, environmental protection, lighting and a telehandler to help clear the contents of the barn.

In total, the operation involved firefighters from Torquay, Totnes, Danes Castle, Middlemoor, Exmouth, Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Clyst St George, Witheridge, Taunton, Wellington and Chard, along with the Urban Search and Rescue.

At 5.30pm the crews reported steady progress firefighting and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby outbuildings, while safely removing the contents of the barn.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 11.30pm, but the incident was then being scaled back. Crews from Torquay, Chard and Clyst St George, along with the Urban Search and Rescue remained at the scene removing wood from the building and damping areas down.

The incident was closed this morning, Monday, November 29.