Farm machinery damaged by barn fire near Honiton

Archant

A barn fire on the outskirts of Honiton on Wednesday (September 25) caused damage to farm machinery.

Fire engines from Honiton and Ottery St Mary as well as a water bowser from Bridgwater were called out in the early hours to reports of a barn fire in Wick.

The fire, in a barn used to store machinery a livestock, was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one foam jet.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused accidentally and the livestock were clear of the fire.

The barn and the machinery inside were damaged.