Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

PUBLISHED: 17:11 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 24 March 2020

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

A beloved Honiton farm shop will be closing its doors to the public for good next month.

The team at Bartlett’s Farm Shop, in Hayne Lane, has decided to call time on the venture after 10 years of serving the Honiton community.

Nicola Blackmore, who runs the business with sister Rebecca Cook said the decision was made a month ago, when they were approached to renew their tenancy.

She said: “It’s a shame – we started this from nothing and it has been a fantastic ten years.

“Thank you to the people who have supported us every week, it has been amazing.”

The decision to close Bartlett’s Farm is unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected high streets across the country.

Mrs Blackmore said business has actually picked up in the wake of the crisis, but intends to stick with the decision.

The provisional closing date for the business is April 9, but could be subject to change given the threat of Covid-19.

